Storm Team 11: Winter Weather Returns

Winter Weather
Winter weather makes a return Tuesday evening into Tuesday night with widespread snow expected along with widespread accumulation. A slow moving system will allow the cold air to catch up with the moisture, which means a transition from rain to snow over the Cumberland Plateau during the late afternoon hours, while the transition will occur in the Tri-Cities Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Snow continues overnight, quickly ending before sunrise Wednesday
Snow Totals
Tri-Cities: 1” to 2”
SW VA/Blue Ridge Mtns: 2” to 4”