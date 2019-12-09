Storm Team 11: Winter Weather Returns

Winter Weather

Winter weather makes a return Tuesday evening into Tuesday night with widespread snow expected along with widespread accumulation. A slow moving system will allow the cold air to catch up with the moisture, which means a transition from rain to snow over the Cumberland Plateau during the late afternoon hours, while the transition will occur in the Tri-Cities Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Snow continues overnight, quickly ending before sunrise Wednesday

Snow Totals

Tri-Cities: 1” to 2”

SW VA/Blue Ridge Mtns: 2” to 4”

