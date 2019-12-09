Storm Team 11: Winter Weather Returns

(WJHL)- It won't be the best weekend to decorate for Christmas due to the weather. Mother Nature will be a bit of a scrooge so you might want to stick to decorating inside for now if you haven't already!

Rain will be off and on Saturday with a general increase in coverage throughout the day. The heaviest rain is most likely during the second half of Saturday through early Sunday morning. Rain totals will be pretty healthy with an average of 1 to 2 inches expected from this system.