Storm Team 11: Why do we need Leap Years?

(WJHL)- Calendars are made based on seasons and religious holidays, which depend on Earth’s orbit around the sun. But as ETSU astronomy professor Dr. Gary Henson explains, one complete orbit around the sun does not actually equal 365 days.

So how do we keep our calendars consistent? Leap years!

Leap years keep our calendars in sync.

A leap day is added onto the month of February, giving the month 29 days instead of 28. We have a leap year every four years if the year is divisible by four.

If we had a leap year every four years, we would add too many days.

Without adding a day nearly every four years, our Christmases would slowly shift towards the fall!











