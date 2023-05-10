From last week to this week, it has been quite a rollercoaster ride. The first week of May felt like the first week of March. This March-like chill not only brought uncomfortably cold conditions to Appalachia, but also led to record snow in the Allegheny Mountains for the month of May, with many areas receiving 12 to 20 inches of snow in West Virginia.

Temperature Change

This week, temperatures have moderated quickly with summer-like warmth the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will generally remain above the 80-degree mark which is considered above average for this time of year.

Cold Conditions

So, why the big the change? Weather systems drive our weather every single day. Last week, low pressure was the biggest weather maker with a cold-core low pressure system stationary over the Great Lakes region. This Jetstream pattern allowed unusually cold air to move south from Canada.

Warm Weather

The opposite is true this week, with a strong high-pressure system overtaking the region, allowing warmer than usual temperatures.

Expect plenty of weather change ahead, so be sure to follow the latest forecast