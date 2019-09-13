Storm Team 11: Tropical Trouble Again

Tropical Trouble Again

Another tropical disturbance is showing greater potential for organization near the Bahamas. Showers and storms are developing around a broad area of low pressure. Further organization is expected in the coming days, and is forecast to become a tropical storm either tonight or sometime this weekend. This means that the east coast of Florida must be prepared for the potential of tropical storm force winds later this weekend or early next week.

This storm may threaten coastal communities in the Carolinas early to mid next week, so it is important to understand the potential risk of a tropical system nearby.

Closer to home, conditions will finally cool off some this weekend, be sure to check out the latest local forecast here weekend weather