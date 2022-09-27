Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is forecast to make a direct hit along the west central coast of Florida Wednesday evening as a category 3 storm. Given the track in or near the Tampa Bay area, this is the worst case scenario for this region with a tremendous amount of storm surge up to 10 feet, along with wind gusts in excess of 130 to 140 mph.

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will move into our region this weekend giving us a very soggy weekend. Although the high wind risk is low, the heavy rain risk is certainly apparent with tropical downpours associated with tropical rain bands expected to rotate in and through the region. Heavy rain will be possible Saturday, looking even more likely Sunday.

Rain totals will range from 1 to 2 inches in the Tri-Cities, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the mountains.