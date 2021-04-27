Storm Team 11: Tornado Action Plan

Tornadoes typically happen in the spring and summer months. So, now is the time to develop an action plan to help protect you and your family.

Start by knowing the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado.

A warning means one has been spotted.

The next step of your action plan: identify a safe place to shelter in the event of a tornado warning.

Head to the lowest level of your home – the basement if you have one.

If not – go to a bathroom or a closet. Stay away from windows!



And If you live in a mobile home, identify an alternative shelter at a nearby building.



You should also make a tornado preparedness kit – which could also be used in any weather emergency.

Some of the items to include: