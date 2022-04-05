Storm Threat Headlines

Storms are likely to develop late afternoon into the evening with the potential for strong to severe storms. Given the setup, damaging winds and hail are possible. Primetime will be mainly after 5 p.m. through midnight.

Future forecast Wed evening.

The storm threat looks to end shortly after midnight.

Future forecast tonight

A cold front moves through quickly ending our storm threat shortly after midnight.

Severe outlook Wednesday

Overall severe risk is fairly widespread, with an enhanced risk from Knoxville to Asheville southward towards Atlanta and Birmingham.

We have a slight risk for severe storms in the Tri-Cities, including areas in Southwest Virginia and eastern and southeastern Kentucky. Given the moisture and instability, any storms that do develop will primarily be strong wind producers and hail producers.

With some uncertainty that still exists, our risk for severe weather may change. You can follow more specific forecast details here.