Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, June 24th – Sunday, June 30th 2019

Welcome to the 80th edition of StormTeam 11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Tuesday, June 25th 2019

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon. Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

This week you will also be able to see the Big Dipper! It is very high in the northern sky right now and looks like an ice cream scoop. Bootes, a constellation, is also visible and it looks similar to an ice cream cone. The constellation Corona Borealis is also visible, which looks similar to an ice cream bowl. Finally, the constellation Hercules will be visible and it looks like an ice cream box. The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium Image by Stellarium

Special thanks to Adam Thanz from Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium and Dr. Gary Henson from ETSU for this information.

This is my last Storm Team 11 Starwatch blog. Thanks to everyone who took the time to read this blog and watch my Starwatch stories weekly on-air. Don’t stop stargazing!