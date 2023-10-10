Solar Eclipse

Get ready for a solar eclipse that will take place this Saturday, October 14. The orbit of the moon around the earth will be positioned between the sun and the earth resulting in the shadow of the moon being cast onto the earth. This type of solar eclipse is called an annular solar eclipse.

This solar eclipse will be most evident over the southern plains towards the west coast. Our region will see a partial solar eclipse beginning around midday, with a maximum eclipse (54% of sun covered) around 1:12 in the afternoon. The partial eclipse will come to an end around 2:41 p.m.

It is extremely important to wear the appropriate eye protection when viewing the eclipse. Weather conditions may not cooperate given another system moving through the region. You can follow the latest forecast here.