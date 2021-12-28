Storm Team 11: Severe weather possible Wednesday evening

As we head into Wednesday, there is a threat of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed parts of our region under a level 1 out of 5 or Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be isolated instances of damaging wind gusts.

The Marginal Risk does include cities such as Harlan, Jonesville, Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Erwin, Morristown, Burnsville, Rogersville, and Elizabethton.

Timing of Storms

A few scattered showers are possible through the morning hours of Wednesday. The longer the rain lasts into the afternoon the less the severe threat will be due to the lack of fuel necessary for strong thunderstorms.

Breaks in the cloud cover leading to sunshine will help to fuel the thunderstorms later on. Again, the places that see prolonged cloud cover will see less of a threat for severe weather than those that see the sunshine through the afternoon.

The current timing of the severe storms looks to be around 7-9 p.m. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind. If we see more sunshine through the afternoon, then we will see more robust storms entering the region.

Any of the storms that start to “bow out” will have the threat of damaging winds in excess of 58 mph. This is because the string winds aloft get pulled down to the surface along with these bowing segments of thunderstorms.

Once the initial line pushes through the severe threat will quickly diminish. Some light to moderate rain could be possible through the early morning hours of Thursday. A couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible through the morning.

Most of the rain will exit the Tri-Cites by daybreak on Thursday leaving behind some patchy low-level clouds for part of the day.

Despite the rain chances expected through the day tomorrow, temperatures will still likely reach the mid-upper 60s across the region, especially if we see breaks in the cloud cover through the afternoon.

Stay safe and be weather aware especially towards the evening.