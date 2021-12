A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible through the afternoon to early evening hours for our New Year’s Eve. The SPC has our entire viewing area under a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather.

New Year’s Day the threat stands at a level 2 out of 5 for the western portions of our viewing area such as Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Lee, portions of eastern KY, and western NC. A level 1 out of 5 exists for most of the rest of our viewing area.