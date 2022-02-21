Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flood Watch versus Flood Warning

Weather terminology can be confusing. Understanding the difference will allow you to make better decisions before and during severe weather events.

Today is about flooding. When a Flood Watch is issued, it means be prepared for the potential of heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Knowing your specific location and proximity to streams and rivers will have a big impact on your risk. Living in low-lying areas will mean an increased risk for flooding during heavy rain events.

A Flood Warning means flooding is imminent, take action now!!! This means if you are in a location where a warning has been issued, evacuation to higher ground is a must. Sometimes there are specific county wide warnings, but warnings can also include certain rivers and streams that are rising rapidly from heavy rain.

Water is very powerful and it does not take alot to damage your property. It only takes 6 inches of water sweep you off your feet, while only a foot of water can carry your vehilce off of the road. It is important to turn around and don’t drown.

Given our current wet forecast this week, there could be some flooding around the region. You will want to follow the latest forecast details here