Taking a look back into Tuesday’s storms, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued early to mid-afternoon in parts of Kentucky. This severe threat quickly moved into SWVA with widespread severe thunderstorm warnings along with a few tornado warnings.

Tuesday’s Storms

The intensity of the storms peaked near the KY/VA border with several wind damage reports. There were several pictures taken of the storm damage Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Storm Reports

So far, there are no official tornado reports, but damage assessments will reveal whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds or from tornadoes.