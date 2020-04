(WJHL) – Meteorologist Brittney Bowman demonstrates how lightning forms with an experiment you can do in your very own home.

This experiment should be supervised by an adult.

You will need:

Balloon

Fluorescent light bulb

Hair (or wool)

