Storm Team 11: Relentless Summer Heat

Relentless Summer Heat

The mid-September heat wave seems never ending, with 7 straight days of 90 or above, many of those record breaking days. This long stretch of 90’s is also the warmest start to the month, averaging just over 90. This hot and dry weather pattern is starting to result in abnormally dry conditions for our region. A few areas in Kentucky and West Virginia have fallen into the drought status. Although we are not officially in a drought, these persistent warm and dry conditions will increase the fire danger. Given the time of year, outdoor activities are very popular, raising that risk.

Even as we face yet another near record high today, weather conditions will gradually change mid-week, with even a taste of fall-like weather later this week. Although temperatures are expected to cool, it is unlikely that our region will see any significant chance for rain, with generally drier than average conditions throug the next 6 to 10 days.

Longer term forecast models suggest a more significant change from our hot and dry weather pattern to a more seasonable weather set-up towards the end of the month. If timing works out, a weather change could coincide with an official seasonal change into fall. For now, stay cool, and follow the cooler changes ahead wjhl.com/weather