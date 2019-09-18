Storm Team 11: Recent Hot and Dry Weather Could Impact Fall Color

How Does Weather Influence Fall Color?

After days of record breaking heat, an extremely hot and dry weather pattern has the potential to impact fall color in the coming weeks. The lack of rain and high temperatures is not necessarily a good thing as we step into the fall season.

A recent picture from the NWS in Charleston, WV highlights the negative impacts of the recent hot and dry pattern.

Ideal weather conditions this time of year are usually sunny and mild days, followed by clear and cool nights. These conditions help to bring out or enhance fall color.

Hopefully, cooler weather ahead and more fall-like weather conditions will play in our favor for bringing out some good fall color in our area. Be sure to follow the latest forecast here wjhl.com/weather