Storm Team 11: Penumbral Lunar Eclipse visible in Tri-Cities Monday

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Something to look out for on the morning of Monday, December 30 is a faint lunar eclipse! Most may not notice a difference to our moon, but those who notice detail may.



The moon is passing through Earth’s penumbra, which is a light shadow. About 83% of the moon will be in Earth’s penumbra. If the moon was passing through Earth’s umbra, it would be a total lunar eclipse.



A lunar eclipse occurs only when the moon is full. We call the full moon a Beaver Moon for the month of November. Most of the times the moon is full, it passes above or below Earth’s shadow.

The time of greatest eclipse here will be 4:42 am on Monday, November 30th, 2020. The full moon at this point will look slightly darker.