JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mother’s Day is coming up this Sunday. This gives us a chance to remember and honor those that have impacted our lives.

Mother’s Day often brings up a variety of emotions, so for some, sadness may fill our hearts this weekend. A mother’s love runs far and deep, so let us remember and be grateful for the mothers in our lives.

If you are planning on something special for Mom, weather conditions will be warm and humid with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80’s. If she loves the summer season, the outdoors will be the place to be. If she is not a fan of the summer heat and humidity, perhaps something indoors will be the better option.

Thank you to all the moms for your love and sacrifice!!!