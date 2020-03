JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- If you’re looking for ways to teach and also keep your kids occupied while stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak, look no further.

Storm Team 11’s Brittney Bowman has a fun experiment to try at home, and all you need is some isopropyl alcohol and a water bottle.

Watch as Brittney talks you through making your own cloud and the science behind it!