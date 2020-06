JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As it heats up, you may find yourself asking what the temperature is…

Storm Team 11’s Brittney Bowman can help you figure that out with your very own homemade thermometer.

For this experiment, you’ll need:

Clear Plastic Bottle & Straw

Water

Rubbing Alcohol

Clay

Food Coloring

Follow along with Brittney to make your own thermometer!