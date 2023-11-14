Looking into the sky always provides some beautiful views. This morning several viewers captured these wave-looking clouds officially called Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The odd name of this type of cloud originated from the two scientists who studied the atmospheric dynamics that caused these to form.

These form when there is wind shear in the atmosphere, meaning varying wind speeds at different levels of the atmosphere. A temperature inversion set the stage for colder, dense, calmer air near the ground, versus the warmer, less dense, windier conditions several thousand feet into the atmosphere. This resulted in the wave-like structure of the clouds.