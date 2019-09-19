Storm Team 11: Jerry Becomes a Hurricane

Jerry Becomes a Hurricane

After a recent scare from Dorian, coastal residents are on high alert for any additional storms brewing in the Atlantic. Given the time of year, it is not uncommon to have multiple tropical systems at once. Jerry just recently became a hurricane, with winds near 75 mph, making it a category 1 hurricane.

Jerry is located east of the Windward Islands, and will likely move west to northwest over the next several days before encountering a series of cold fronts that will be moving across the eastern part of the country early next week. These series of weather system will likely steer Jerry away from the coast. Given the future set-up and forecast track, no impact is expected in the United States.