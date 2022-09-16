Fall Equinox

I’m sure we are all looking forward to the seasonal change next week. The sun will be located directly over the equator September 22 around 9pm. Equinox essentially means equal days and equal nights for both the northern and southern hemispheres. For us located in the northern hemisphere, our daylight hours will continue to shrink as we head towards the end of the year.

Weather pattern next week

Weather patterns and seasonal change can coincide, but sometimes our weather pattern gets stuck in the previous season. In this case, our weather pattern will favor plenty of summer heat. The first full day of fall on Friday will be hot. A hot weather pattern is taking shape starting mid to late next week which will support temperatures close to 90 degrees.

