High Fire Danger

So far this season, our region has seen adequate rainfall. In fact, we are not in any type of seasonal drought at all.

Current Drought Monitor

Given the very dry air in place, relative humidity will be extremely low this afternoon.

Relative Humidity

Low relative humidity combined with windy conditions through the afternoon will temporarily increase fire danger across our region.

Wind Speeds

Fortunately, there are very few active fires ongoing in the region.

Current Fires

Low humidity, strong winds and dry vegetation will result in a high fire danger today. Please avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve.