Picture Courtesy: Kristy Horne, Gray, TN

Have you ever heard of a fogbow? Well, Kristy Horne from Gray, TN captured a beautiful fogbow. A shallow layer of fog during sunrise was just enough to create a bow of light very similar to a rainbow but without the variety of color. A fogbow is created as light enters the small water droplets, and through refraction, reflection, and diffraction, a bow is created.

So next time during those foggy mornings, be on the lookout for the next fogbow!