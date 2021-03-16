Storm Team 11: First severe weather threat of the year Thursday for Tri-Cities

As we approach the first day of spring, the weather remains active for the southeast for the next few days. One system today brings severe weather for parts of the south. The next system brings a significant threat for severe weather beginning tomorrow.

TOMORROW: Severe threat south and west of Tri-Cities

There is a moderate risk, or a level 4/5, for severe weather tomorrow for places like Memphis, TN, Jackson, MS, and Birmingham, AL. What does this mean? Long-lived, widespread, intense severe thunderstorms are expected. Strong tornadoes and destructive hail are possible. Severe weather is also expected for Nashville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Severe weather threat for Tri-Cities

Severe weather will be possible for the Tri-Cities Thursday. Currently, we are under a slight risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center. This also includes Asheville and Knoxville. A slight risk means scattered severe storms are expected with a couple intense storms possible. Hail, strong damaging winds, and one or two tornadoes will be possible.

TIMING:

Showers and storms will begin late Wednesday afternoon. The severe threat is very low for the Tri-Cities Wednesday.

Thursday morning, near the morning commute, a strong line of storms is expected to move through. We may see very heavy rain leading to localized flooding and strong winds from this round.

After that main line and into the afternoon, single storms may begin to fire up. These are the ones we will watch closely as they may become severe.

What can you do?

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings in case one fails or just one is not enough to wake you up if needed. Stay updated with Storm Team 11 as we continue to analyze every model run.