Storm Team 11: Fire danger increased today due to weather

(WJHL)- While the weather may seem very nice today, fires can spread very quickly in these conditions.

An extremely dry air mass is in place. Humidity will range from about 20-25% this afternoon.

Winds are also picking up out of the northwest around 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph possible.

The breezy conditions and dry air can help any fires spread dangerously fast. The National Weather Service in Morristown, TN recommends that you refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do decide to burn, use extreme caution.