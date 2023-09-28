Now that the fall season is underway, it is time to start talking fall color. This weekend will be the first of many weekends where it will be time to start planning some outdoor adventures.

This weekend, the best place to see some color is traveling well into the mountains. Areas in western North Carolina seem to be showing off some color. Overall, fall color is limited, but given the nice weather conditions, it might be worth enjoying the fall color and fall weather outside.

Peak color will come quickly in the mountains, likely in the next week or two. Lower elevations will eventually transform through the month of October. Given the milder days ahead, peak color may be delayed, but typically, the 1st and 2nd week of October are prime.

Fall color in the Tri-Cities typically comes in late October. Stay tuned for additional updates in the coming weeks as our region transforms into a colorful paradise.