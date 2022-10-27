Long Range Precipitation

Early November Outlook

Given the weather pattern for early November, our weather conditions are looking drier than average for the first week of November, with the probability of precipitation lower than average for this time of year. This does not mean we will not see any rain at all but expecting a lower-than-average chance for rain.

Temperature Outlook Early November

Conditions are also looking warmer than average with temperatures trending in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

These outlooks are meant to give us perspective on the overall outlook and less on the day to day weather changes. For more details on the forecast changes, follow the Storm Team 11 forecast here