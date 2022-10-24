October Rainfall

Dry October so far

We have all enjoyed the sunny and warm days of the fall season, with over 10 days so far with temperatures at or above 70. Rainfall amounts are just a fraction of the overall average as we head into the last full week of October.

Drought Monitor

Our warm and dry weather pattern has taken a toll on the drought conditions, with increasingly dry conditions around parts of East Tennessee.

Drought Monitor

There are moderately dry conditions along the I-75 corridor from Morristown to Chattanooga. Drought conditions are worse with what is considered a severe drought in a small area between Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Long Range Precipitation

Longer-term, there will likely be a weather shift allowing more rainmakers to move through our region in the coming weeks. This more active pattern may help to lift some areas out of the drought conditions. Be sure to follow the latest forecast here