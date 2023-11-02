Drought Conditions Likely to persist

Our fall season has been very dry. Given the rainfall up to this point, most of our region is running below average. From a percentage perspective, Tri-Cities has seen about 50% of what is considered average over the last 30 days. Meanwhile, rainfall deficits are much worse for areas south of the Tri-Cities, with cities such as Chattanooga only receiving a fraction of normal rainfall over the last 30 days.

The lack of rainfall over the fall season is the leading factor in the worsening drought conditions in our region. Given the forecast over the next few weeks, drought conditions will continue to worsen.

Now that we are in prime campfire season, it is important to practice common sense safety tips. We will continue to monitor drought conditions and track any weather changes