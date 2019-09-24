Storm Team 11: Drought Conditions Becoming More Likely

Drought Conditions Becoming More Likely

High pressure has remained the dominant weather feature for the last several weeks. The persistent hot and dry weather has led to abnormally dry conditions for most of the region, with even a few areas now in an official drought.

Looking back through the month of September, the Tri-Cities has only received around 0.68 inches, which given the average is typically closer to 3 inches, our current rainfall is about 20% to 30% of normal.

With most areas still under an inch of rain through September, our rainfall deficit is generally around 2.30″ with some fluctuations when considering the entire region.

Given the rainfall deficits, and the hot and mainly dry weather in the forecast into early October, drought conditions are looking very likely. Climatology also tells us that October is typically one of the drier parts of the years. We can only hope for cooler and wet changes during the month of October to help alleviate the drought-like conditions.