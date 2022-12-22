Coldest weather in over 30 years

Cold weather this time of year is usually the norm, especially now that we are officially in the winter season, but the cold that is coming tomorrow is actually not that common.

You must go back about three decades to see anything comparably cold. In fact, 1989 is the year that had a similar stretch of cold conditions with nearly four days of continuous below-freezing conditions. Record low temperatures were also set in 1989 with sub-zero low temperatures.

To put things into perspective, the all-time record lows for our region occurred back in the mid-1980s during the month of January setting historic double-digit below-zero temperatures.

Latest Forecast

So, we may not be breaking any record this Christmas season, but this bout of dangerous cold is something to be prepared for, with the latest details on the forecast always available here