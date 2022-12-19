Arctic Invasion this Weekend

An arctic invasion begins Wednesday across the northern plains and upper mid-west with temperatures quickly plummeting to below zero. This arctic airmass continues to move south and east and will arrive in our area Friday morning.

Arctic Invasion

Temperatures will be dangerously cold with 10 to 20 below zero wind chills Friday night into Saturday. Actual temperatures will range from the single digits in the mountains to the upper teens in the Tri-Cities. This cold arctic airmass will stick around through Christmas Day.

Wintry Weather

Moisture will quickly transition from rain to snow showers with quick accumulations of up to an inch possible around the Tri-Cities, 1 to 2 inches in the higher elevations. Given the nature of the drastic drop in temperature, a flash freeze could cause icy roadways during the day Friday.

The snow showers end Friday while the arctic chill will stick around through the weekend. Follow the latest Storm Team 11 Forecast on all of the impacts