Storm Team 11: Air Quality Alert

Air Quality Alert

Due to the higher concentrations of ozone, there is a code orange air quality alert. This means that those with respiratory issues may be impacted. For most, even the higher concentrations of ozone have little impact, but for some, it may be safer to limit outdoor time.

The strong high pressure system that has fueled the record heat the last few days is the reason for the higher than normal concentrations of ozone. The atmosphere becomes very stagnant with such a strong high pressure system in place. This prevents any fresh air from moving in or out of the region. This weather pattern will likely persist through the end of the work week, but some changes are expected for the weekend, check those changes out here latest forecast