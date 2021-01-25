Starwatch: Winter Circle and Wolf Moon visible this week

This week, be sure to check out the full moon and Winter Circle.



On January 24, 25, and 26 after sunset in the east sky, the waxing gibbous moon will be within the Winter Circle. All of the stars are first magnitude stars, meaning they are some of the brightest in the sky.



Beginning with Capella at the top right, move clockwise to see Aldebaran, Rigel, Siruis, Procyon, Pollux, and Castor.



The moon will be full on January 28th, 2021. We call this one the Full Wolf Moon. The moon will be rising in the east sky at sunset and setting in the west at sunrise.