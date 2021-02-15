Starwatch: The Red Planet and Red Star pair with the moon

The Red Star and Red Planet pair with the moon this week.



On the night of the 18th, Mars and the Moon will be shining close by. The moon will be a waxing crescent moon. Mars will be the close reddish object nearby.



But that is not the only red object in the sky close to the moon. On the night of the 19th, the red star Aldebaran will be near the moon.



To find the moon, Mars, and Aldebaran, look high into the west sky after sunset. All three of these set around midnight as they lower in the west sky. So, be sure to look out for them before bed.

Both Mars and Aldebaran are very similar looking because of their reddish glows and because they are both first-magnitude stars.



In time, Mars will be slowly dimming from our view, but will still be easy to spot the next few months.