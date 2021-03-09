Starwatch: Signs of winter ending in the night sky

The night sky is beginning to show signs of winter ending and summer getting closer.

First, Orion will soon disappear into the sun’s glare as it continues to sink in the western sky. This constellation is best known for looking great in the January and February sky as it shines high. Now, as Earth orbits the sun, our night sky points in different directions. Orion will leave our sight by early June.

The Summer Triangle will be moving into our view. The Summer Triangle is not a constellation, but an asterism (a pattern of stars), like the Big and Little Dipper. This pattern consists of the stars Vega, Altair, and Deneb with Vega being the brightest. They are all first-magnitude stars, meaning they are some of the brightest in the sky. To get an idea of the size of the Summer Triangle, if you hold a one-foot ruler at arm’s length away from your face, that is about the distance between Vega and Altair.



Thanks to EarthSky