Starwatch: One of the fastest sunrises & sunsets of the year Saturday

For this week’s Starwatch, we are talking about the solar system’s largest star as we approach the spring equinox.



The sunrises and sunsets near equinoxes are the fastest of the year.



At this time, the sun is rising nearly due east and setting nearly due west.



The sun during this time is hitting the horizon at the steepest possible angle, making the fastest sunrise and sunset times possible.



The sun always sets faster near the equator and slower at higher latitudes year-around.



Using the 40th parallel North as reference (latitude of Denver & Philadelphia), the sun sets in about 2.75 minutes on the day of an equinox. When the sun does not set exactly due west or east, the change in angle increases the sunrise and sunset time. The sun sets in 3.25 minutes on the day of a solstice along the 40th parallel North.



Thanks to Earth Sky