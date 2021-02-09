Starwatch: Look for the Jupiter and Venus conjunction this week

This week Venus and Jupiter will be in conjunction.



On February 11, look into the east sky low on the horizon. If you have binoculars, you will be able to see these two planets in the same view.

The two planets will be about 0.4 degrees apart. For reference, the width of your pinky is about a degree.

The time frame to see this conjunction will be small. Right before sunrise is the best time to look for Venus and Jupiter.

The brightest of the two is Venus, which is about 6 times brighter than Jupiter.



After this conjunction, Venus will be moving closer to the sun each and every day, which will wash the planet out. Meanwhile, Jupiter and Saturn will rise higher in the sky every day and will be found in the early morning east sky.