Starwatch: How to view the Summer Triangle in the Tri-Cities

We can see the Summer Triangle at any time of the year, but it looks best in the summer.



The Summer Triangle is not a constellation, but an asterism, or a pattern of stars. It consists of the stars Vega, Deneb, and Altair.



In the early evening, look into the east sky for the Summer Triangle.

It is easiest to look for the brightest star Vega first. Deneb is located to the lower left of Vega and Altair is to the lower right of Vega.



Just before sunrise, the Summer Triangle will be overhead with the Moon, Saturn, and Jupiter nearby!



If you are in a dark enough sky, you may be able to see the Milky Way in between Vega and Altair.

