Starwatch: Geminids, a bright meteor shower, peaks December 13 & 14

The Geminid meteor shower peaks on December 13 and 14 this year, which is Sunday night into Monday morning.

This is known to be a bright shower, with up 120 meteors per hour. You may also see some earthgrazers, or slow-moving and long-lasting meteors.


The best time to view the peak will be at 2 a.m., (overnight Sunday into Monday) as this is when the constellation Gemini is highest in the sky. 


This year is expected to be a good year since not only is the moon near a new moon phase, but it is also below the horizon overnight. This will make for optimal viewing conditions with a dark sky. 

Meteor showers get their name from the constellation they radiate from, but the meteors are from Earth passing through the debris of 3200 Phaethon.

