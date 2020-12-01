Starwatch: Finding Orion the Hunter

Starwatch for the week of November 30 – December 6, 2020



Orion the Hunter



This week will be great one to look for Orion the Hunter. This constellation is one of the easiest to find, especially this time of year. You can look for this constellation throughout the entirety of the night. Orion will be in full view just after sunset in east sky. The constellation will move high into the south sky through midnight, then sink to the west sky towards dawn.



The easiest way to find Orion is by looking for Orion’s belt. This is where 3 stars align to make Orion’s belt. They aren’t the brightest stars, but they will be bright enough to catch your eye.

The brightest stars in Orion are Betelgeuse and Rigel which are on opposite corners. Betelgeuse is the reddish star.



You can see Orion in all places, but if you are in a dark enough place you may even be able to see the Milky Way behind Orion!



Thanks to EarthSky