Starwatch Blog: Visible planets in the morning and the Moon will occult Mars

Starwatch Blog for the week of February 17, 2020



This week in the sky the moon will occult Mars. On the morning of February 12, Mars will be slipping behind the moon and reappearing on the other end. This will take place just after 7 a.m., along with the sun rising. This will make it harder to catch this occultation. Having a telescope will make it easier to see!



The International Space Station makes two good flyovers this week. Once occurs on Friday morning at 6:04 a.m. for about 4 mins. Look in the SSW sky as the ISS glides towards the ENE.

Another great viewing of the ISS occurs on Sunday morning at 6:06 a.m. This viewing will last for about 5 minutes. Look in the WSW sky and watch the ISS fly towards the NE.



The moon will be in the New Moon phase on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at exactly 10:32 a.m.



