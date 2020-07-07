Starwatch Blog: Venus looks its best this week

Starwatch Blog for the week of July 6th- 12th

Venus

Since Venus is closer to the sun than Earth, we actually see phases from Venus, just like the moon!

On July 10, Venus will reach its greatest illuminated extent. This means Venus will be its brightest of the year. Look in the east sky in the mornings, just before sunset, to catch this planet. Venus is always the 3rd-brightest celestial object behind the sun and the moon. The bright star nearby is Aldebaran. Venus will shine in the morning sky the rest of the year.



Summer Triangle

The Summer Triangle is still shining bright, high in the evening sky. This pattern contains the stars Vega, Altair, and Deneb. You can also spot two bright objects next to this pattern, and those are the planets Saturn and Jupiter! Jupiter is the brighter of the two.