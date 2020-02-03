Starwatch Blog: Five planets are visible this week with the Snow Moon

Starwatch Blog for the week of February 3rd, 2020



This week in the sky five planets will be visible along with the Snow Moon.

NASA



There are three planets you can see just before sunrise. Look towards the southeast sky to catch Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn lined up together.



On the other half of the day just after sunset, you can see two other planets. In the southwest sky Venus and Mercury will be visible.



Throughout this week, all of these planets will move higher in the sky for better visibility.



The full moon for the month of February is called the Snow Moon. It is named after the snow on the ground in mid winter.