Starwatch Blog: Best time of the year to see Solar System’s largest planet

(WJHL) — This week Jupiter will be at opposition!

Tonight at 4 a.m., Jupiter will look its best of the year! The Earth will be flying between the Sun and the solar systems largest planet, placing us right in the middle of the two. This is called opposition and it happens about every 13 months.

That means Jupiter will be at its brightest and closest to Earth. It will rise in the east after sunset, move high into the sky, then sets in the west around sunrise. This all makes for a fantastic view of the large planet.

Saturn will be located nearby Jupiter. Don’t worry, you won’t confuse the two as Jupiter is much brighter.