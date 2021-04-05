Starwatch: A couple good ISS flyovers over Tri-Cities this week

Early this week, there are a couple good International Space Station flyovers.



One occurs tonight, Monday April 5th. At 8:59 pm, look low into the northwest sky. The ISS will be moving up and towards the southwest sky. Its highest point will be in the southwest at 62 degrees above the horizon. Remember, your fist at arm’s length is about 10 degrees. The ISS will move low into SSE sky and disappears at 9:04 pm.



The next good view is Wednesday, April 7th starting low in the west sky at 9:01 pm. This view of the ISS won’t move very high into the sky, only about 18 degrees above the horizon in the southwest sky. But you can view the ISS for about 5 minutes. The ISS will disappear in the south sky at 9:06 pm.