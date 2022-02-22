Wednesday is Tornado Safety and Preparedness Day in Tennessee as Severe Weather Awareness Week continues.

A Statewide Tornado Drill including a NOAA Weather Radio test will be conducted Wednesday in Tennessee at 10:30 a.m. EST.

A tornado can be described as a violently rotating column of air that extends from the base of a thunderstorm to the ground.

A funnel cloud, however, drops from the base of the thunderstorm but does not reach the ground.

Tornadoes can occur at any time of the day or night at any time of the year. Tornadoes have been reported in all 50 states, but the majority of tornadoes occur across the Central Plains, parts of the Ohio Valley into the Tennessee Valley, and the Southeast.

Tornado intensity and damage are rated using the Enhanced Fujita scale. If tornado damage was reported in an area, the National Weather Service would send folks out to survey the damage and rate the tornado and the damage.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for tornado formation in and close to the watch area. If you are in the watch area, you need to pay attention to the weather and seek shelter if threatening weather does develop.

A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has either been detected on doppler radar or actually been sighted or both. If you are in the path of the warned storm, seek shelter immediately!

The image below is a Doppler radar-indicated tornado with a debris ball.

The safest place to be in a tornado would be a basement, but if you don’t have a basement, the next safest place for shelter would be a bathroom or hallway on the lowest level of your house. Stay away from windows.

If you are caught outside, seek shelter in a sturdy building. If there are no buildings, get into a ditch or lay as flat as possible on the ground.