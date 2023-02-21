The Power of Water

(WJHL) – Flooding is one of the deadliest types of severe weather due to the lack of respect that people tend to give moving water.

It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock a person off of their feet! One foot of moving water will sweep away most cars, with only 1.5 to 2 feet sweeping away SUVs and trucks.

If you are driving and encounter flooding turn around, don’t drown!

Flood Watch vs. Flash Flood Warning

A flood watch means that flooding is a possibility across the watch area. No immediate action is required but pay attention to the forecast, especially if you live in a low-lying area close to a body of water.

A flash flood warning means radar has already detected considerable amounts of rainfall, or the public has reported flooding in the area. Take action, and move to higher ground immediately.

Flooding Safety

The best way to prepare for flooding is to know what flood zone you live in and create a plan for you and your family to follow, should flooding occur.

An interactive map of flood zones around your area can be accessed on FEMA’s website: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

If you live in a flood-prone area, such as near creeks or streams that could rapidly flood, be prepared to move to high ground if needed.

Keep valuable items out of the lowest levels of the house and if you have time make sure to disconnect utilities or appliances that could be affected by flood waters.

Keep these tips in mind and you can stay safe should flood waters rise.